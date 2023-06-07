Samsung to supply automotive chips to Hyundai in 1st such deal

SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will supply its latest automotive processor to Hyundai Motor Co. for the carmaker's next-generation in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Samsung said the processor, the Exynos Auto V920, will be used in the carmaker's infotainment system, set to roll out by 2025, in the first collaboration between the South Korean companies on automotive chips.

"The V920 will deliver an optimal in-vehicle experience by enabling real-time display of critical driving information, as well as seamless playback of graphics-rich video content and games on multiple displays," the tech giant said in a press release.

"Through close collaboration with our global customers and ecosystem partners, we will continue to create state-of-the-art automotive chip solutions that offer a safe and enjoyable mobility experience," said Pyee Jae-geol, executive vice president of sales and marketing, of the system LSI business at Samsung Electronics.



Samsung, a relative latecomer into the market, has ramped up efforts to develop advanced chips for cars, a market that has grown significantly in recent years fueled by higher levels of car electrification and a further uptake in electric vehicles.

More cars are now being equipped with advanced features, like artificial intelligence and 5G-based telecommunications.

London-based research firm IHS Markit projected the global automotive semiconductor market would log an average annual growth of 11 percent to reach US$143 billion by 2029.

Samsung supplied the Exynos Auto 8890 to Audi in 2017 and the Exynos Auto V9 to the German carmaker in 2019.

In 2021, Samsung unveiled three new automotive chips as demand for advanced chips surged among global carmakers to produce cars with better connectivity and more sophisticated infotainment features.

Among the three, the Exynos Auto V7 in-vehicle infotainment system was installed in Volkswagen's latest In-Car Application-Server 3.1, developed by LG Electronics' vehicle component solutions division.

Samsung and Hyundai have worked to expand their collaborations in the mobility sector, including secondary batteries, image censors and organic light-emitting diode display panels.

