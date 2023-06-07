Infomark to raise 15 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:08 June 07, 2023
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Infomark Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 15 billion won (US$11.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2 million common shares at a price of 7,240 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
