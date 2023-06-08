Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Expected nominee for telecommunications regulator chief faces allegations of son's school bullying, media suppression (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP leader calls for reports on number of banners opposing Fukushima waste water release (Kookmin Daily)
-- Soft punishment for attempt to leak secret 3 nm chip process (Donga Ilbo)
-- Even foreigners disappear from harsh labor environments (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Vice minister-level reshuffle to take place as early as this week (Segye Times)
-- Nat'l security document deletes Moon's end-of-war declaration, calls THAAD an issue of security, sovereignty (Chosun Ilbo)
-- AI talent needed in every corner of industries; university admissions, visa regulations should be eased (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- DP's responsible politics missing; 'everyone keeps silent despite suffering from serious illness' (Hankyoreh)
-- FKTU halts activities in labor council, closing door on labor-government dialogue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Consumption, exports, investment lackluster this year; survival depends on reducing reliance on China' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tax credits on content -- 30 pct in U.S. vs. 3 pct in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- First FA-50 destined for Poland rolls out (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- FKTU halts participation in trilateral labor council (Korea Herald)
-- Umbrella union boycotts negotiating body (Korea Times)
