N. Korea says it 'never recognizes' IMO resolution condemning its missile launches
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday it "rejects and never recognizes" the latest resolution adopted by an international maritime safety agency denouncing the North's missile launches following its attempt to launch a spy satellite.
A spokesperson at the North's Maritime Administration denounced the resolution by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as "unfair and illegal" and demanded the agency reflect the North's stance in its official document, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Last week, the IMO adopted its first-ever resolution "strongly" condemning North Korea's missile tests, following Pyongyang's failed launch of its first military spy satellite on May 31.
The North's official said the IMO had told the North that it is not obligatory to inform the U.N. agency of a satellite launch plan, as navigation warning is directly delivered to vessels through the world navigational warning system in case of a satellite launch.
"Therefore, we cannot but express strong regret and displeasure at the fickle attitude of the organization," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the KCNA.
North Korea had notified Japan and the IMO of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11. In response to the IMO resolution, the North hinted it may forgo a prior notice to the U.N. maritime safety agency for its future satellite launch.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(LEAD) N. Korea releases rare photos of botched spy satellite launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25
-
4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea holds roll-out ceremony for 1st FA-50GF fighter for Poland