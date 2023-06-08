(LEAD) N. Korea says it 'never recognizes' IMO resolution condemning its missile launches
(ATTN: ADDS comments from South Korea's foreign ministry in last 3 paras)
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday it "rejects and never recognizes" the latest resolution adopted by an international maritime safety agency denouncing the North's missile launches following its attempt to launch a spy satellite.
A spokesperson at the North's Maritime Administration denounced the resolution by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as "unfair and illegal" and demanded the agency reflect the North's stance in its official document, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Last week, the IMO adopted its first-ever resolution "strongly" condemning North Korea's missile tests, following Pyongyang's failed launch of its first military spy satellite on May 31.
The North's official said the IMO had told the North that it is not obligatory to inform the U.N. agency of a satellite launch plan, as navigation warning is directly delivered to vessels through the world navigational warning system in case of a satellite launch.
"Therefore, we cannot but express strong regret and displeasure at the fickle attitude of the organization," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the KCNA.
North Korea had notified Japan and the IMO of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11. In response to the IMO resolution, the North hinted it may forgo a prior notice to the U.N. maritime safety agency for its future satellite launch.
Meanwhile, South Korea's foreign ministry voiced "deep regret" over the North's latest statement.
"We express deep regret over North Korea for shifting the responsibility of its illicit actions onto others while warning that provocations in the future could be staged without prior notice and threatening the international community," Ahn Eun-ju, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.
Ahn urged Pyongyang to abide by the U.N. Security Council resolutions and drop its plans to launch the spy satellite, saying it poses a serious threat to the security of the region and the safety of crew members on vessels.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(profile) Current veterans minister appointed to lead upgraded ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion
-
Seoul's annual LGBTQ festival to take place in Euljiro on July 1
-
(LEAD) Yoon hails S. Korea's election as UNSC member as 'victory of global diplomacy'