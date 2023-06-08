Opposition leader to hold dinner meeting with Chinese Amb. Xing
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was to visit the residence of Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming on Thursday for a dinner meeting expected to discuss Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
The meeting comes as the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol has been seeking to bring South Korea closer to the United States and Japan in a key policy departure from the preceding Moon Jae-in administration.
During Thursday's meeting, Lee and the Chinese envoy are also expected to discuss efforts to increase economic cooperation, strengthen public diplomacy and reduce negative public sentiments against each other's country.
Lee is also expected to ask for Beijing's role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Also Thursday, Lee's ruling party counterpart, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the People Power Party, is scheduled to hold a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi at the National Assembly, where the Fukushima issue is also expected to be a key topic.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(LEAD) N. Korea releases rare photos of botched spy satellite launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25
-
4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea holds roll-out ceremony for 1st FA-50GF fighter for Poland