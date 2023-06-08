Opposition leader to hold dinner meeting with Chinese Amb. Xing

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was to visit the residence of Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming on Thursday for a dinner meeting expected to discuss Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The meeting comes as the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol has been seeking to bring South Korea closer to the United States and Japan in a key policy departure from the preceding Moon Jae-in administration.

During Thursday's meeting, Lee and the Chinese envoy are also expected to discuss efforts to increase economic cooperation, strengthen public diplomacy and reduce negative public sentiments against each other's country.

Lee is also expected to ask for Beijing's role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Also Thursday, Lee's ruling party counterpart, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the People Power Party, is scheduled to hold a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi at the National Assembly, where the Fukushima issue is also expected to be a key topic.



This file photo shows the main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung (L) having a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming at the National Assembly in Seoul. (Yonhap)

