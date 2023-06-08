Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 June 08, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Sunny 70
Incheon 23/18 Sunny 70
Suwon 26/17 Sunny 70
Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 26/16 Sunny 80
Gangneung 31/21 Sunny 60
Jeonju 29/19 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 20
Jeju 26/19 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 10
Busan 25/19 Cloudy 10
(END)
