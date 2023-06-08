Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:04 June 08, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Sunny 70

Incheon 23/18 Sunny 70

Suwon 26/17 Sunny 70

Cheongju 29/19 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/18 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 26/16 Sunny 80

Gangneung 31/21 Sunny 60

Jeonju 29/19 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/19 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 10

Busan 25/19 Cloudy 10

(END)

