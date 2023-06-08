Tom Cruise to visit Seoul on June 29 to promote 'Mission: Impossible 7'

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- American actor Tom Cruise will visit Seoul on June 29 to promote his new film, "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One," its local distributor said Thursday.

Director Christopher McQuarrie will accompany Cruise along with other cast members, including Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby and Pom Klementieff, to attend press conference and red carpet events during their stay, Lotte Entertainment said.

It would mark his 11th visit to South Korea since the first in 1994 to promote "Interview with the Vampire."

The upcoming movie is the seventh installment of the famous spy-action film franchise "Mission: Impossible" starring the American actor and producer Cruise.

The latest film follows Ethan Hunt as he struggles to prevent dangerous weapons that pose a risk to humanity from falling into the hands of villains.



A promotional poster for "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" is seen in this image provided by its local distributor Lotte Entertainment. It is set to open in South Korea on July 12, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



