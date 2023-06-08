3 seriously injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 8 (Yonhap) -- An escalator ran reversely at a subway station in Bundang, south of Seoul, on Thursday, leaving three people injured seriously, police said.
The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. when the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on the Bundang Line reversed and went downward, according to the police and fire authorities.
Three people were transported to a hospital after sustaining serious injuries on the back and legs. Eleven others were under treatment for minor injuries.
Authorities were looking into the exact cause of the accident.
