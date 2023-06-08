(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES with more info throughout; CHANGES photo)
SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 8 (Yonhap) -- An escalator ran reversely at a subway station in Bundang, south of Seoul, on Thursday, leaving 14 people injured, police said.
The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. when the upwards escalator leading to exit 2 of Sunae Station on the Bundang Line reversed suddenly and went backward for several seconds, according to police and fire authorities.
Three people were transported to a hospital after sustaining injuries on the back and legs. Eleven others sustained minor injuries, received treatment and were sent home. None of them were in life-threatening condition.
Police are looking into the exact cause of the accident but said there is little chance of someone using the escalator's manual operating system to reverse its direction.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
