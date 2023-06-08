Samsung Heavy wins certification for design of LCO2 carrier

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday it has won an approval in principle (AIP) for the conceptual design of a liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier from a local certification agency.

The AIP from the Korean Register (KR) means that Samsung Heavy Industries' conceptual design of the storage tank of a 40,000-cubic-meter LCO2 carrier has been confirmed to meet the agency's technical requirements and standards for safety, the shipbuilder said.

Samsung Heavy Industries said it has obtained the approval during a global shipping exhibition that kicked off in Oslo on Tuesday for a run till Friday.

The KR offers verification and certification services for ships and marine structures in terms of design, construction and maintenance.

Last year, Samsung Heavy Industries won a related certificate from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the Norwegian accredited registrar and classification society DNV.

Samsung Heavy Industries said those certificates are a testament to the credibility and competitiveness of its technology for building a self-developed LCO2 carrier.

Samsung Heavy Industries also said it has won an approval in principle for its smart structural health monitoring system from the U.S. maritime classification society.





