Seoul shares down late Thu. morning amid rate hike woes
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded lower late Thursday morning, as investors await key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had gone down 9.17 points, or 0.35 percent, as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed, as a recent market rally, driven by an artificial intelligence boom, paused. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.27 percent, while the S&P 500 shed 0.38 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.29 percent.
Traders are on their toes ahead of the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May and the results of the Fed's two-day rate decision meeting, starting June 13.
Overnight, the Bank of Canada raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent amid stubbornly high inflation, and concerns are growing the Fed might follow suit.
In Seoul, large-cap issues fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.99 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. inched down 0.05 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia fell 0.61 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.66 percent, and Samsung SDI retreated 1.22 percent. Chemical firm LG Chem went down 0.54 percent.
Among gainers, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix inched up 0.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,306.7 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., down 2.9 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(LEAD) N. Korea releases rare photos of botched spy satellite launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25
-
4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang