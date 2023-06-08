RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- RM, the leader of K-pop superband BTS, will attend the main event of the BTS Festa to celebrate its debut anniversary, the group's agency said Thursday.
The BTS Festa@Yeouido will take place at the Han River Park in Seoul's Yeouido area on June 17 to wrap up the two-week-long festival to mark the band's 10th anniversary. The septet celebrates the anniversary on June 13.
According to details of the event announced by BigHit Music on K-pop fan community platform Weverse, RM will communicate in person with fans at the "ARMY Rounge" to be set up at the event's venue at 5 p.m.
The event will be livestreamed on the platform.
There also will be the BTS History Wall, an exhibition of the band's stage costumes, a sculpture created to mark the 10th anniversary and a booth for getting hands-on experience of tattoo stickers, the agency said.
A magnificent fireworks display will be held at 8:30 p.m., accompanied by BTS songs and narration from member Jungkook.
The fireworks display will be livestreamed on Weverse Live, YouTube and TikTok.
Only fans chosen in a lottery can attend the ARMY Rounge program with RM, the agency added.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(LEAD) N. Korea releases rare photos of botched spy satellite launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea wins seat on U.N. Security Council for 2024-25
-
4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea holds roll-out ceremony for 1st FA-50GF fighter for Poland