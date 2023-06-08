RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- RM, the leader of K-pop superband BTS, will attend the main event of the BTS Festa to celebrate its debut anniversary, the group's agency said Thursday.

The BTS Festa@Yeouido will take place at the Han River Park in Seoul's Yeouido area on June 17 to wrap up the two-week-long festival to mark the band's 10th anniversary. The septet celebrates the anniversary on June 13.

According to details of the event announced by BigHit Music on K-pop fan community platform Weverse, RM will communicate in person with fans at the "ARMY Rounge" to be set up at the event's venue at 5 p.m.



A promotional poster for this year's BTS Festa, provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The event will be livestreamed on the platform.

There also will be the BTS History Wall, an exhibition of the band's stage costumes, a sculpture created to mark the 10th anniversary and a booth for getting hands-on experience of tattoo stickers, the agency said.

A magnificent fireworks display will be held at 8:30 p.m., accompanied by BTS songs and narration from member Jungkook.

The fireworks display will be livestreamed on Weverse Live, YouTube and TikTok.

Only fans chosen in a lottery can attend the ARMY Rounge program with RM, the agency added.

