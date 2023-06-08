Navy picks two female commissioned officers for submarine duty for first time
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy selected its first female submarine sailors last month, the armed service said Thursday, in line with a policy effort to widen women's military roles amid concerns about possible troop shortages caused by the country's low birthrate.
The Navy has picked the two female commissioned officers out of three applicants. In addition, it seeks to select six or seven female noncommissioned officers later this month as part of the crew for the 3,000-ton ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho submarine, according to an official.
The female crewmembers are expected to start working aboard the submarine next year following their training on seaborne operations.
Last year, it announced a staffing policy change to allow female service members to join the submarine crew -- a decision facilitated by its acquisition of a larger-size submarine.
Female sailors had not been allowed to serve on submarines as relatively small vessels were not equipped with basic facilities to enable their service. But the acquisition of the mid-class 3,000-ton vessel has paved the way for their submarine duty.
