SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



S-Oil 75,500 UP 200

SamsungHvyInd 6,570 UP 80

Hanmi Science 36,650 UP 200

MS IND 21,500 DN 100

HtlShilla 76,300 DN 1,600

LG Innotek 303,000 UP 1,000

Hanssem 44,600 DN 1,250

F&F 130,600 DN 1,700

HDKSOE 105,000 UP 600

SamsungElecMech 145,900 DN 2,000

HyundaiMipoDock 80,600 DN 600

LS ELECTRIC 70,700 UP 3,000

IS DONGSEO 38,550 DN 100

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,700 UP 1,400

KorZinc 495,500 UP 7,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,500 UP 440

KIA CORP. 81,400 DN 600

DB HiTek 61,900 UP 400

CJ 85,700 DN 100

SK hynix 109,700 UP 1,700

Youngpoong 562,000 UP 13,000

HyundaiEng&Const 39,250 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,800 UP 900

Hanwha 30,900 DN 100

SamsungF&MIns 242,000 UP 6,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,150 DN 200

Kogas 26,650 UP 150

ShinpoongPharm 16,950 DN 100

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp592 00 DN400

COWAY 48,100 0

Asiana Airlines 12,550 UP 70

KEPCO 19,310 UP 20

SAMSUNG SDS 126,200 UP 200

KOREA AEROSPACE 54,200 UP 500

KUMHOTIRE 4,740 DN 30

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,700 UP 400

SKTelecom 49,500 DN 100

SamsungSecu 37,000 DN 50

HyundaiElev 42,350 UP 150

IBK 10,320 UP 10

(MORE)