KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
S-Oil 75,500 UP 200
SamsungHvyInd 6,570 UP 80
Hanmi Science 36,650 UP 200
MS IND 21,500 DN 100
HtlShilla 76,300 DN 1,600
LG Innotek 303,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 44,600 DN 1,250
F&F 130,600 DN 1,700
HDKSOE 105,000 UP 600
SamsungElecMech 145,900 DN 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 80,600 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 70,700 UP 3,000
IS DONGSEO 38,550 DN 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,700 UP 1,400
KorZinc 495,500 UP 7,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,500 UP 440
KIA CORP. 81,400 DN 600
DB HiTek 61,900 UP 400
CJ 85,700 DN 100
SK hynix 109,700 UP 1,700
Youngpoong 562,000 UP 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,250 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,800 UP 900
Hanwha 30,900 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 242,000 UP 6,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,150 DN 200
Kogas 26,650 UP 150
ShinpoongPharm 16,950 DN 100
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp592 00 DN400
COWAY 48,100 0
Asiana Airlines 12,550 UP 70
KEPCO 19,310 UP 20
SAMSUNG SDS 126,200 UP 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,200 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,740 DN 30
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,700 UP 400
SKTelecom 49,500 DN 100
SamsungSecu 37,000 DN 50
HyundaiElev 42,350 UP 150
IBK 10,320 UP 10
