KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Handsome 24,650 UP 600
Hanon Systems 9,330 DN 170
SK 170,700 DN 4,100
KumhoPetrochem 132,700 DN 1,000
SKC 108,200 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,460 UP 10
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,100 UP 2,600
HMM 19,610 UP 510
Mobis 220,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 59,700 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,200 UP 400
ZINUS 30,300 UP 500
S-1 54,100 UP 200
Hanchem 234,500 UP 2,000
DWS 40,200 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 9,350 UP 150
Daewoong 14,920 UP 60
SSANGYONGCNE 5,830 DN 10
SamyangFood 121,000 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 38,700 UP 5,350
CJ CheilJedang 324,000 0
TaekwangInd 661,000 DN 2,000
KAL 22,300 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 385,000 0
LG Corp. 90,700 UP 500
Boryung 8,960 DN 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,400 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,000 UP 300
Shinsegae 194,900 DN 1,600
LOTTE 28,700 DN 50
Nongshim 452,000 UP 6,000
SGBC 49,750 UP 650
Hyosung 67,100 UP 300
POSCO Holdings 388,000 DN 500
LotteChilsung 140,900 DN 2,100
HyundaiMtr 196,700 UP 300
AmoreG 29,450 DN 500
SamsungElec 70,900 DN 100
DB INSURANCE 80,000 UP 1,800
DongwonInd 45,400 UP 600
