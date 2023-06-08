KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NHIS 9,750 UP 20
SLCORP 34,550 DN 300
Yuhan 61,100 UP 400
GCH Corp 15,550 DN 150
DOOSAN 104,700 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 83,000 UP 1,300
DL 47,100 DN 300
HITEJINRO 22,400 DN 300
GS Retail 24,350 DN 500
Ottogi 456,500 DN 2,500
LS 88,100 UP 1,700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 30 0 UP1800
GC Corp 123,800 DN 1,800
GS E&C 21,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 729,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 149,500 UP 2,200
LG Uplus 11,300 UP 90
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,400 UP 100
KT&G 83,000 0
Doosan Enerbility 17,910 UP 510
Doosanfc 30,350 DN 450
LG Display 16,280 DN 130
Kangwonland 18,220 UP 40
NAVER 200,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 56,500 DN 900
DONGSUH 20,400 UP 400
SamsungEng 28,600 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 110,700 DN 900
PanOcean 5,310 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 18,560 UP 40
LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,300 UP 200
KT 30,400 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18460 UP240
LOTTE TOUR 11,870 UP 420
KCC 215,500 UP 500
SKBP 73,200 DN 1,300
ORION Holdings 15,570 UP 20
LX INT 33,400 UP 2,250
DongkukStlMill 11,400 0
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
(profile) Current veterans minister appointed to lead upgraded ministry
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion
Seoul's annual LGBTQ festival to take place in Euljiro on July 1
(LEAD) Yoon hails S. Korea's election as UNSC member as 'victory of global diplomacy'