KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
OCI Holdings 96,100 UP 6,900
TaihanElecWire 14,960 UP 40
Hyundai M&F INS 33,250 0
Daesang 19,200 UP 170
SKNetworks 4,915 UP 55
NCsoft 311,000 DN 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,500 UP 100
COSMAX 87,300 UP 200
KIWOOM 95,600 UP 600
DSME 29,150 UP 100
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,220 UP 350
DWEC 4,385 UP 55
KEPCO KPS 35,050 UP 150
LG H&H 533,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 737,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 71,500 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 35,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,650 UP 1,850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,350 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 126,700 UP 1,000
Celltrion 168,200 DN 2,200
TKG Huchems 23,000 DN 100
JB Financial Group 8,770 UP 170
DAEWOONG PHARM 112,800 UP 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,500 UP 100
KIH 55,500 DN 400
GS 39,000 UP 100
LIG Nex1 80,300 DN 100
Fila Holdings 37,700 DN 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,000 UP 9,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,500 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,640 UP 55
AMOREPACIFIC 105,100 DN 2,100
FOOSUNG 13,880 DN 50
SK Innovation 198,100 DN 8,400
POONGSAN 41,500 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 48,450 UP 50
Hansae 16,410 UP 290
Youngone Corp 49,650 UP 1,500
CSWIND 83,500 DN 900
