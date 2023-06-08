OCI Holdings 96,100 UP 6,900

TaihanElecWire 14,960 UP 40

Hyundai M&F INS 33,250 0

Daesang 19,200 UP 170

SKNetworks 4,915 UP 55

NCsoft 311,000 DN 4,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,500 UP 100

COSMAX 87,300 UP 200

KIWOOM 95,600 UP 600

DSME 29,150 UP 100

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,220 UP 350

DWEC 4,385 UP 55

KEPCO KPS 35,050 UP 150

LG H&H 533,000 DN 6,000

LGCHEM 737,000 DN 9,000

KEPCO E&C 71,500 UP 1,200

ShinhanGroup 35,300 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,650 UP 1,850

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,350 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 126,700 UP 1,000

Celltrion 168,200 DN 2,200

TKG Huchems 23,000 DN 100

JB Financial Group 8,770 UP 170

DAEWOONG PHARM 112,800 UP 900

HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,500 UP 100

KIH 55,500 DN 400

GS 39,000 UP 100

LIG Nex1 80,300 DN 100

Fila Holdings 37,700 DN 950

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,000 UP 9,900

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,500 DN 400

HANWHA LIFE 2,640 UP 55

AMOREPACIFIC 105,100 DN 2,100

FOOSUNG 13,880 DN 50

SK Innovation 198,100 DN 8,400

POONGSAN 41,500 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 48,450 UP 50

Hansae 16,410 UP 290

Youngone Corp 49,650 UP 1,500

CSWIND 83,500 DN 900

(MORE)