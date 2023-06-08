KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 18,340 DN 460
KOLON IND 45,050 UP 300
HanmiPharm 322,000 UP 17,000
SD Biosensor 15,910 DN 510
Meritz Financial 46,400 UP 100
BNK Financial Group 6,940 UP 90
DGB Financial Group 7,220 UP 100
emart 82,200 DN 1,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 41,250 DN 100
PIAM 34,150 UP 200
HANJINKAL 48,500 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 88,400 0
DoubleUGames 43,950 UP 50
HL MANDO 47,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 785,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 60,400 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,440 UP 100
Netmarble 57,000 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 192,500 DN 1,100
HD HYUNDAI 60,200 UP 100
ORION 125,200 DN 2,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,900 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,340 UP 30
BGF Retail 183,500 DN 3,100
SKCHEM 74,900 DN 800
HDC-OP 12,700 UP 80
HYOSUNG TNC 393,000 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 476,000 UP 1,500
HANILCMT 13,350 UP 230
SKBS 80,100 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,010 UP 40
KakaoBank 26,000 DN 900
HYBE 268,000 DN 1,000
SK ie technology 95,100 DN 900
LG Energy Solution 591,000 DN 13,000
DL E&C 37,300 UP 100
kakaopay 55,600 DN 2,900
K Car 13,330 DN 60
SKSQUARE 45,300 DN 800
(END)
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
BLACKPINK star Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, to miss world tour stop in Osaka
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
(profile) Current veterans minister appointed to lead upgraded ministry
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
S. Korea expresses 'stern' protest to China, Russia over air defense zone incursion
Seoul's annual LGBTQ festival to take place in Euljiro on July 1
(LEAD) Yoon hails S. Korea's election as UNSC member as 'victory of global diplomacy'