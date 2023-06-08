See-through structures required to include patterns to prevent bird collisions
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Glass walls and other see-through structures to be built by public institutions should include visible patterns to prevent bird collisions starting next week, the environment ministry said Thursday, noting about 8 million birds are killed in such collisions.
The enforcement decree of the Wildlife Protection And Management Act was revised in June last year to include the bird collision prevention measures and was promulgated Thursday before going into effect Sunday, the ministry said.
Under the revision, public structures built with transparent or reflective materials should include patterns to warn birds of the presence of the structures, the ministry said.
Parallel line patterns should be at least 3 millimeters thick with each line 5 centimeters or shorter apart, while vertical line patterns should be at least 6 millimeters thick with each line 10 centimeters or shorter apart, the ministry said.
Other patterns should be at least 6 mm in diameter, with each pattern placed 5 cm and 10 cm apart parallel and vertically, respectively, according to the ministry.
Around 8 million wild birds nationwide die each year, with 7.65 million birds fatally striking glass windows and nearly 230,000 flying into transparent soundproof walls to their death, the ministry said.
