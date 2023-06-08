PPP leader asks Japan's top envoy for support in easing public concern over Fukushima
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party held a meeting with Japan's top envoy to South Korea on Thursday and called for Tokyo's efforts in relieving public concern over its planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
"Transparent and active cooperation is needed from the Japanese side to ease distrust through an objective and scientific approach," said Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon during the meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to South Korea, Koichi Aiboshi, at the National Assembly.
Kim noted an on-site inspection of the plant conducted by a team of South Korean experts last month, emphasizing the importance of delivering accurate and objective scientific information to the public.
Kim also said his party will refrain from "unscientific propaganda and instigation," an apparent swipe at the opposition Democratic Party (DP) that has expressed strong objections to the planned release of contaminated water.
"Engaging in malicious propaganda and instigation will only disrupt the improvement of bilateral relations and cause enormous damage to fishermen," Kim added.
The DP has been critical of the inspection, which was agreed upon during a summit last month between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, arguing that it might be a mere formality insufficient to verify the safety of the discharge process.
In response, Aiboshi assured him that his government is well aware of the rising concerns regarding the discharge of the contaminated water, and vowed to make efforts to provide detailed information to the South Korean public in a transparent and scientific manner.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
