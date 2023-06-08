S. Korean Bond Yields on June 8, 2023
All News 16:35 June 08, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.531 3.514 +1.7
2-year TB 3.636 3.588 +4.8
3-year TB 3.543 3.471 +7.2
10-year TB 3.632 3.522 +11.0
2-year MSB 3.609 3.554 +5.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.344 4.273 +7.1
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
