The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

Rival parties agree on parliamentary probe into NEC hiring scandal

SEOUL -- Rival political parties agreed Thursday to conduct a parliamentary investigation into the National Election Commission (NEC) over allegations of favoritism in the employment of senior officials' children.

According to the vice floor leaders of both the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), hearings and other investigative activities will be carried out to scrutinize the election watchdog.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares end lower amid rate hike woes

SEOUL -- Seoul shares finished lower Thursday, as rate hike fears resurfaced ahead of U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week. The Korean won rose slightly against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.75 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 2,610.85.



-----------------

(LEAD) N. Korea says it 'never recognizes' IMO resolution condemning its missile launches

SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday it "rejects and never recognizes" the latest resolution adopted by an international maritime safety agency denouncing the North's missile launches following its attempt to launch a spy satellite.

A spokesperson at the North's Maritime Administration denounced the resolution by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as "unfair and illegal" and demanded the agency reflect the North's stance in its official document, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



-----------------

PPP leader asks Japan's top envoy for support in easing public concern over Fukushima

SEOUL -- The leader of the ruling People Power Party held a meeting with Japan's top envoy to South Korea on Thursday and called for Tokyo's efforts in relieving public concern over its planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

"Transparent and active cooperation is needed from the Japanese side to ease distrust through an objective and scientific approach," said Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon during the meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to South Korea, Koichi Aiboshi, at the National Assembly.



-----------------

S. Korea, Japan to discuss currency swap during upcoming ministerial talks

SEOUL -- South Korea will discuss a currency swap deal with Japan during an upcoming financial ministers' meeting later this month, Seoul's financial chief said Thursday.

Seoul's Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho and his Japanese counterpart, Shunichi Suzuki, are scheduled to meet in Tokyo on June 29-30 to discuss the current economic situation and ways to cooperate in the economic and financial fields amid a recent thaw in bilateral relations.



-----------------

S. Korea to open derivative market 15 minutes earlier from end-July

SEOUL -- South Korea will begin opening its major derivative markets at 8:45 a.m., 15 minutes earlier than the current opening time, next month to reduce the volatility of stock prices and upgrade investment practices to global standards, the country's financial authorities said Thursday.

The Financial Services Commission, the Financial Supervisory Service and the country's bourse operator Korea Exchange made the joint announcement, saying they will first advance the opening hour of the derivative markets of the KOSPI 200, KOSDAQ 150 and KRX 300 on July 31.



-----------------

Yoon says competition in semiconductor sector is 'industrial war'

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to provide further support to the semiconductor industry, saying the intensifying global competition over chips is equivalent to an "industrial war."

Yoon made the remarks while presiding over a regular economic meeting that this week doubled as a national semiconductor strategy meeting.

