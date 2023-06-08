Little-used infielder rejoices over rare home run

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- Having been drafted in 2017 but having still played fewer than 100 games, Kiwoom Heroes' Kim Su-hwan hasn't had too many memorable moments in his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) career.

The little-used infielder enjoyed his rare moment in the spotlight Wednesday night. With the Heroes trailing the LG Twins 5-3 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Kim delivered a pinch-hit, game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th inning. After Kim won a nine-pitch battle against Twins reliever Jin Hae-soo, the teams finished the game tied at 5-5.



"I didn't want to waste that opportunity as a pinch hitter. I wanted to be aggressive," Kim told reporters Thursday at the dome. He drew into the starting lineup for Thursday's game, only his fourth start of 2023. "I honestly didn't think the ball would leave the park. I went full speed to second base."

It was only Kim's seventh career home run in his 92nd game. He said it was easily "the biggest home run of my career."

"When I got home, I kept watching the highlight of the home run," Kim said sheepishly, barely able to make eye contact with about a dozen scribes surrounding him in the dugout. "I must have watched it until right before I fell asleep."



The 25-year-old has split this season between the KBO and its feeder circuit, the Futures League. He has a meager .143 batting average in the big competition, with his home run being one of just two hits in 14 at-bats. In the Futures League, Kim put up a strong .951 on-base plus slugging (OPS) in 18 games, with three home runs, 18 RBIs and 13 walks.

His second KBO stint of the season began on May 31, and Kim said he wants to stay with the big boys the rest of the season.

"I was struggling in the minors in April, but with the help of the coaches, I was able to get back on track," Kim said. "In the KBO, I want to be remembered as a clutch hitter who can cash in on opportunities."



