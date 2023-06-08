Chinese ambassador to Seoul expresses discontent over S. Korea's 'pro-U.S.' diplomacy

SEOUL, June 8 (Yonhap) -- China's Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming on Thursday expressed his discontent with South Korea's "pro-U.S." diplomacy during a meeting with opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.

During a dinner meeting held at Xing's residence in Seoul, Xing and Lee of the Democratic Party discussed bilateral and regional issues, including South Korea's trade deficit with China and concerns over Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.



Lee Jae-myung (L), leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, meets with China's Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming at the latter's residence in central Seoul on June 8, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

After exchanging greetings in fluent Korean, Xing said South Korea's deficit in trade with China is attributable to the Seoul government's policy to place less priority on the Chinese market.

South Korea posted US$1.74 billion in trade deficit with the neighboring country in May, extending its losing streak to eight months since October last year. China is South Korea's biggest trading partner.

"We've kept a close eye on Korea's trade deficit," he said. "It's because of a global economic slowdown and waning demand for chips, but I think it is largely because of some efforts to get out of China."

He said if Korea remains a trustworthy friend with China, it will benefit from China's economic growth.

"The Chinese government takes the relations with South Korea seriously, but I'm deeply sorry that there are many difficulties in the bilateral relationship," he said. "Frankly, China is free of responsibility. We will be grateful if Korea respects China's key interests."



Lee Jae-myung (L), leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, shakes hands with China's Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming at the latter's residence in central Seoul on June 8, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Xing also called for Seoul's support for Beijing's "One China" principle, while Washington seems to take a different approach toward China and Taiwan.

"The China-Korea relations have been facing external challenges. While the U.S. is increasing pressure on China, some bet the U.S. wins and China loses," he said. "But this is a wrong judgment and they don't get the course of history."

About Japan's planned release of radioactive water, Lee and Xing agreed South Korea and China should join hands to keep Japan from taking action.

"As China and Korea are Japan's neighbors, we have to do our best to prevent Japan from discharging radioactive water in order to save our people's life and security, and the world's marine life," Xing said.

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)