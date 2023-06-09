S. Korea's current account returns to deficit in April
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account returned to a deficit in April due to decreased dividend payments from overseas and a deficit in the travel-related account, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's current account deficit reached US$790 million in April, swinging from a surplus of $160 million a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
In January, the country also suffered a record deficit of $4.21 billion amid an extended decline in outbound shipments.
April's deficit came as a surplus in the goods balance was offset by a deficit in the services account and the primary income account, which tracks wages of foreign workers and dividend payments from overseas, the data showed.
The country posted a goods account surplus of $580 million in April, ending its fifth straight shortfall, the data showed.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(profile) Current veterans minister appointed to lead upgraded ministry
-
N. Korea bristles at U.N., NATO criticism of its spy satellite launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan to operate system for sharing real-time N.K. missile warning data 'within this year': Seoul's defense chief
-
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
3 seriously injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
KOSPI 2,609.21 DN 6.39 points (open)
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.