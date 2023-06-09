(LEAD) S. Korea's current account returns to deficit in April
(ATTN: ADDS more details in last 4 paras)
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account returned to a deficit in April due to decreased dividend payments from overseas and a deficit in the travel-related account, central bank data showed Friday.
The country's current account deficit reached US$790 million in April, swinging from a surplus of $160 million a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
In January, the country also suffered a record deficit of $4.21 billion amid an extended decline in outbound shipments.
April's deficit came as a surplus in the goods balance was offset by a deficit in the services account and the primary income account, which tracks wages of foreign workers and dividend payments from overseas, the data showed.
The country posted a goods account surplus of $580 million in April, ending its fifth straight shortfall, the data showed.
Outbound shipments fell 14.2 percent on-year to $49.6 billion on a customs-cleared basis in April due mainly to sagging global demand for semiconductors amid an economic slowdown.
Exports have logged an on-year fall since October last year amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to curb inflation and an economic slowdown. It is also the first time since 2020 that exports have declined for seven months in a row.
South Korea posted a service account shortfall of $1.21 billion in April, the 12th straight month of a deficit, the data showed. The deficit is mainly blamed on increased overseas travel bolstered by eased virus curbs.
The primary income account, which tracks wages of foreign workers and dividend payments overseas, logged a deficit of $90 million in April, a turnaround from the previous month's $3.65 billion, largely thanks to decreased dividend payments from overseas, the data showed.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(profile) Current veterans minister appointed to lead upgraded ministry
-
N. Korea bristles at U.N., NATO criticism of its spy satellite launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan to operate system for sharing real-time N.K. missile warning data 'within this year': Seoul's defense chief
-
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
3 seriously injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
KOSPI 2,609.21 DN 6.39 points (open)
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.