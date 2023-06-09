(LEAD) S. Korea fall to Italy in FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinals

(ATTN: ADDS photos, details throughout)

LA PLATA, Argentina, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Italy 2-1 in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday, as they fell one win shy of a second straight trip to the championship match.



South Korean players (in red) react to a goal by Simone Pafundi of Italy during the teams' semifinal match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Simone Pafundi scored a free kick goal to break the deadlock in the 86th minute at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, eastern Argentina. South Korean captain Lee Seung-won had the team's lone goal on a first-half penalty.

Coached by Kim Eun-jung, South Korea will take on Israel in the third-place match, back in La Plata, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday local time, or 2:30 a.m. Monday in Seoul.



Lee Seung-won of South Korea (C) celebrates after scoring a penalty against Italy during the teams' semifinal match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

This was South Korea's second straight appearance in the last four at the U-20 World Cup. They finished as runners-up to Ukraine in the 2019 tournament, and the 2021 competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea have never won a FIFA men's tournament. The country captured the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup title in 2010.



South Korean players (in red) react to a goal by Cesare Casadei of Italy during the teams' semifinal match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

The teams traded a goal apiece in the first half.

Italy opened the scoring in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a South Korean turnover deep in the defensive zone. Midfielder Park Hyun-bin was pushed into the left corner of his own zone, and his clearing attempt went off Lee Seung-won's leg and bounced toward Riccardo Turicchia.

The Italian defender then teed it up for Cesare Casadei, who ripped his one-timer past goalkeeper Kim Joon-hong for a 1-0 Italy lead. It was Casedei's tournament-leading seventh goal.



Lee Young-jun of South Korea (L) tries to fend off Gabriele Guarino of Italy during the teams' semifinal match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea were awarded a penalty in the 21st minute following a video review, as Mattia Zanotti was called for a foul inside the box for stepping on Bae Jun-ho's foot.

Captain Lee Seung-won stepped up and beat goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches to the left to even the score at 1-1.



Lee Seung-won of South Korea scores a penalty against Italy during the teams' semifinal match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Italy nearly reclaimed their lead when Samuel Giovane's low shot, set up by Francesco Esposito in a give-and-go, rolled just wide of the left post in the 33rd minute.

South Korea survived a scare in the 58th minute, when Matteo Prati appeared to have headed home a Tommaso Baldanzi corner for a 2-1 Italy lead. But Kim Joon-hong made the desperation stop just before the ball cross the goal line, and a video review confirmed the save.

South Korea pushed back five minutes later with Lee Seung-won seeking his second goal of the match, only to be foiled by the diving Desplanches.

Italy broke the deadlock in the 86th minute, after Korean midfielder Park Hyun-bin committed a costly foul just outside the box.

Simone Pafundi then took a curling free kick that froze Kim Joon-hong in the South Korean net, giving Italy the lead that they did not relinquish.

With his goal in the losing cause, Lee Seung-won has two goals and four assists in the tournament -- matching the total by Lee Kang-in from the 2019 competition when he was named the Golden Ball winner as the tournament MVP.



Cho Young-kwang of South Korea (L) tries to dribble past Samuel Giovane of Italy during the teams' semifinal match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, Argentina, on June 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

