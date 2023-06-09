(LEAD) S. Korea fall to Italy in FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinals
(ATTN: ADDS photos, details throughout)
LA PLATA, Argentina, June 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea lost to Italy 2-1 in the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday, as they fell one win shy of a second straight trip to the championship match.
Simone Pafundi scored a free kick goal to break the deadlock in the 86th minute at La Plata Stadium in La Plata, eastern Argentina. South Korean captain Lee Seung-won had the team's lone goal on a first-half penalty.
Coached by Kim Eun-jung, South Korea will take on Israel in the third-place match, back in La Plata, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday local time, or 2:30 a.m. Monday in Seoul.
This was South Korea's second straight appearance in the last four at the U-20 World Cup. They finished as runners-up to Ukraine in the 2019 tournament, and the 2021 competition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea have never won a FIFA men's tournament. The country captured the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup title in 2010.
The teams traded a goal apiece in the first half.
Italy opened the scoring in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a South Korean turnover deep in the defensive zone. Midfielder Park Hyun-bin was pushed into the left corner of his own zone, and his clearing attempt went off Lee Seung-won's leg and bounced toward Riccardo Turicchia.
The Italian defender then teed it up for Cesare Casadei, who ripped his one-timer past goalkeeper Kim Joon-hong for a 1-0 Italy lead. It was Casedei's tournament-leading seventh goal.
South Korea were awarded a penalty in the 21st minute following a video review, as Mattia Zanotti was called for a foul inside the box for stepping on Bae Jun-ho's foot.
Captain Lee Seung-won stepped up and beat goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches to the left to even the score at 1-1.
Italy nearly reclaimed their lead when Samuel Giovane's low shot, set up by Francesco Esposito in a give-and-go, rolled just wide of the left post in the 33rd minute.
South Korea survived a scare in the 58th minute, when Matteo Prati appeared to have headed home a Tommaso Baldanzi corner for a 2-1 Italy lead. But Kim Joon-hong made the desperation stop just before the ball cross the goal line, and a video review confirmed the save.
South Korea pushed back five minutes later with Lee Seung-won seeking his second goal of the match, only to be foiled by the diving Desplanches.
Italy broke the deadlock in the 86th minute, after Korean midfielder Park Hyun-bin committed a costly foul just outside the box.
Simone Pafundi then took a curling free kick that froze Kim Joon-hong in the South Korean net, giving Italy the lead that they did not relinquish.
With his goal in the losing cause, Lee Seung-won has two goals and four assists in the tournament -- matching the total by Lee Kang-in from the 2019 competition when he was named the Golden Ball winner as the tournament MVP.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(profile) Current veterans minister appointed to lead upgraded ministry
-
N. Korea bristles at U.N., NATO criticism of its spy satellite launch
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan to operate system for sharing real-time N.K. missile warning data 'within this year': Seoul's defense chief
-
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
3 seriously injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
KOSPI 2,609.21 DN 6.39 points (open)
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.