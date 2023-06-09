Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 09, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 20

Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 29/19 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 27/21 Rain 0

Jeonju 29/19 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 30/19 Cloudy 0

Jeju 28/20 Cloudy 10

Daegu 30/19 Cloudy 10

Busan 26/18 Cloudy 0

(END)

