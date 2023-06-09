Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 09, 2023
SEOUL, Jun. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 20
Suwon 27/17 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 29/19 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 27/21 Rain 0
Jeonju 29/19 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 30/19 Cloudy 0
Jeju 28/20 Cloudy 10
Daegu 30/19 Cloudy 10
Busan 26/18 Cloudy 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
(profile) Current veterans minister appointed to lead upgraded ministry
-
N. Korea bristles at U.N., NATO criticism of its spy satellite launch
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan to operate system for sharing real-time N.K. missile warning data 'within this year': Seoul's defense chief
-
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
3 seriously injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
KOSPI 2,609.21 DN 6.39 points (open)
-
RM to attend Seoul festival to mark BTS' 10th anniv.