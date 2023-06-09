Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary

All News 09:13 June 09, 2023

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar BTS will release a new song titled "Take Two" on Friday, in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The single, set to hit music platforms worldwide at 1 p.m., was composed by Suga with participation from team leader RM and J-Hope.

BigHit Music, the band's agency, described the track as a harmonious blend of the group's tender vocals, raps intricately expressing its journey, and an acoustic sound that exudes a warm atmosphere.

The online cover image of "Take Two," a new song to be released by K-pop boy group BTS on June 9, 2023, provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The title "Take Two" means a new chapter of the K-pop septet's journey since its debut in June 2013, according to the agency.

"It's a song that symbolizes both the group's onward journey and a promise to its dedicated fans, who have shared every moment thus far, to continue walking together in the future," it said.

