Jihyo to become 2nd TWICE member to make solo debut
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Jihyo of popular K-pop girl group TWICE will make a debut as a solo artist in August, the band's agency said Friday.
She will become the second member of the nine-piece group to go solo, following Nayeon, who released her first solo album a year ago.
JYP Entertainment has been capturing fans' attention by teasing Jihyo's solo activities through a poster shared on its official social media channels together with the phrases, "ZYO's ZONE "Killin' Me Good" and "Coming soon this August."
It is not known whether "Killin' Me Good" is the name of the upcoming release or not.
The poster features the member applying lipstick while looking into a car's rearview mirror.
TWICE is currently on its fifth world tour involving 35 concerts in 22 regions around the world. After successfully finishing its Japanese leg recently, the group will continue the tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(profile) Current veterans minister appointed to lead upgraded ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan to operate system for sharing real-time N.K. missile warning data 'within this year': Seoul's defense chief
-
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
(Yonhap Interview) UNSC virtually 'paralyzed' in dealing with N.K. provocations; S. Korea to urge China, Russia to play constructive role: FM
-
Chinese ambassador to Seoul expresses discontent over S. Korea's 'pro-U.S.' diplomacy