Jihyo to become 2nd TWICE member to make solo debut

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Jihyo of popular K-pop girl group TWICE will make a debut as a solo artist in August, the band's agency said Friday.

She will become the second member of the nine-piece group to go solo, following Nayeon, who released her first solo album a year ago.

JYP Entertainment has been capturing fans' attention by teasing Jihyo's solo activities through a poster shared on its official social media channels together with the phrases, "ZYO's ZONE "Killin' Me Good" and "Coming soon this August."

It is not known whether "Killin' Me Good" is the name of the upcoming release or not.

The poster features the member applying lipstick while looking into a car's rearview mirror.

TWICE is currently on its fifth world tour involving 35 concerts in 22 regions around the world. After successfully finishing its Japanese leg recently, the group will continue the tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A teaser image for TWICE member Jihyo's upcoming solo project, provided by JYP Entertainment.

