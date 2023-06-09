N. Korea claims dam collapse in Ukraine occurred with Washington, Kyiv in 'cahoots'
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea claimed Friday the latest collapse of a dam in Ukraine was the result of a scheme cooked up by Washington and Kyiv in "cahoots" to shift responsibility for the humanitarian disaster to Russia amid Moscow's war with Ukraine.
The North said the U.S., Ukraine and other western countries are "basely" passing on all responsibility for the destruction of the Kakhovka dam to Russia at a time when the world is concerned about humanitarian and material damage by the incident, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
In an article carried by the KCNA, O Song-jin, a researcher at the North's Institute of International Studies, described the dam collapse as the second case of "Nord Stream" blasts.
Blasts occurred in September last year that ruptured Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea linking Russia and Germany, but who was behind the explosion has yet to be determined.
The collapse of the Kakhovka dam is "nothing but another farce and the second 'Nord Stream' case cooked up by the U.S. and Ukraine in cahoots to shift the responsibility for humanitarian disaster onto Russia and create a political and military environment favorable for the so-called counteroffensive operation of Ukraine," Ri said.
He also said Ukraine is "fully motivated to commit such hideous crimes with the connivance of the U.S.," given that the explosion inflicted huge damage in what it called the Ukraine regions newly integrated into Russia.
The Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, which is located on the Dnipro River in an area controlled by Russia, collapsed Tuesday, causing massive flooding and triggering residents' evacuation. Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the disaster.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
3 EXO members file antitrust complaint against SM Entertainment
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
(profile) Current veterans minister appointed to lead upgraded ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) BTS producer encourages anticipation for future messages from group
-
(News Focus) From hip-hop idols to global superstars, BTS shatters records over decade
-
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan to operate system for sharing real-time N.K. missile warning data 'within this year': Seoul's defense chief
-
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat
-
(Yonhap Interview) UNSC virtually 'paralyzed' in dealing with N.K. provocations; S. Korea to urge China, Russia to play constructive role: FM
-
Chinese ambassador to Seoul expresses discontent over S. Korea's 'pro-U.S.' diplomacy