Ruling party to elect new Supreme Council member
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) was set to elect a new member of its Supreme Council on Friday after Rep. Tae Yong-ho quit last month over a series of controversial remarks.
The North Korean defector-turned-lawmaker voluntarily left the council after he was referred to the party's ethics committee over remarks about a civil uprising on the island of Jeju in the 1940s and a phone conversation with a presidential secretary.
The ethics committee later suspended Tae's party membership for three months.
Three candidates vying for the Supreme Council seat are Kim Ga-ram, the party's youth spokesperson, Lee Jong-bae, a member of Seoul City Council, and Cheon Kang-jung, a dentist-turned-politician.
Members of the party's National Committee are eligible to vote via their phones in one of the four sessions set to open over the next two hours starting from 11:20 a.m.
The winner will be announced at 2 p.m., the PPP said.
