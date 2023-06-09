SEOUL, Jun. 9 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.60 3.59

2-M 3.67 3.67

3-M 3.77 3.77

6-M 3.81 3.81

12-M 3.85 3.85



(END)