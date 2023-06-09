Yoon praises S. Korea's FIFA U-20 World Cup team
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol praised South Korea's FIFA U-20 World Cup team Friday after they lost in the semifinals, saying they inspired hope and courage.
South Korea lost to Italy 2-1 in the semifinals held in La Plata, eastern Argentina, on Thursday (local time).
"You fought well," Yoon wrote in a Facebook message. "Coach Kim Eun-jung's leadership and the fighting spirit of the players, which brought about the U-20 World Cup semifinals, gave hope and courage to the people."
"When you overcame yourselves and crossed the limit, the people of the Republic of Korea and I were all deeply moved," he added. "If we do not lose our fighting spirit and beliefs under any circumstances, the path we seek appears without fail. You are the future of football of the Republic of Korea."
