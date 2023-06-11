(Yonhap Interview) Panamanian pitcher in KBO appreciative of embassy's support

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- In every start he has made at home for the Kiwoom Heroes so far this season, Panamanian right-hander Ariel Jurado has enjoyed the support of his compatriots from the stands.

They aren't just any Panamanians, either.

Staffers and diplomats at the Panamanian Embassy in South Korea have been on hand to watch their countryman in each of his six starts at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. Ambassador Athanasio Kosmas Sifaki attended Jurado's Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) debut on April 4 at the dome.



The latest home start came Wednesday against the LG Twins. Jurado was excellent in six innings of work, allowing just one run -- unearned -- on three hits and striking out six. He held up his end of the bargain in a 5-5 tie.

Speaking to Yonhap News Agency the day after that game, Jurado expressed his gratitude for the embassy's support.

"I am really thankful for their presence at every game," Jurado said through a club interpreter. "I am always happy to see them."

According to a Heroes official, Jurado grew close to staffers at the embassy when he frequented their Seoul-based office to get his visa processed. With baseball being a popular sport in Panama, embassy officials were pleased to see one of their own play in their host country.

They promised Jurado that they would go watch him pitch at home, and so far, they have lived up to their word.



Jurado, 27, said he'd like to have a chance to connect with his supporters on a more personal level away from the ballpark.

"We play a tight schedule and get just one day off each week (on Mondays). And I try to make sure I get my rest that day," Jurado said. "We're on the road quite a bit, too. So I haven't been able to meet with them off the field. Hopefully, we'll have a chance to spend some good time together."

The KBO opened its doors to foreign players in 1998, and Jurado is just the third player from Panama, following Len Picota, reliever for the Hanwha Eagles from 2002 to 2003, and Christian Bethancourt, who played first base, catcher and right field for the NC Dinos in 2019.



Jurado said he reached out to Bethancourt before joining the Heroes, hoping to learn more about the new league in the new country. Jurado braced himself for what he figured would be "a very competitive league," and he's pleased with what he has done so far.

"As a Panamanian, I am proud of competing against these great players in the Korean league," Jurado said. "I will continue to put in the work."



Jurado has a 3-7 record, despite having pitched to a 3.10 ERA in 12 starts. He has held teams to two earned runs or fewer in seven outings. He has pitched at least five innings in every start and ranked second at the Heroes with 72 2/3 innings pitched through Thursday.

The Heroes' offense has gone hot and cold all season. Jurado has had just 2.08 runs in offensive support, which puts him 46th in the league.



Jurado said he isn't worried about his personal record, as long as the Heroes keep grinding out wins.

"Whatever happened in the past is in the past. The important thing is we've been battling hard," he said. "That's been encouraging to see. And mentally, I try not to lose my focus over the course of a game. My goal is to eat up as many innings for the team as possible."



