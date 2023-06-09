Yoon says new status will boost Gangwon's cutting-edge, tourism industries

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Gangwon Province on Friday on its new status as a special self-governing province, saying the newly gained autonomy and ability to remove regulations will give a boost to the local cutting-edge and tourism industries.

Yoon made the remark during a ceremony at Kangwon National University in Chuncheon, 76 kilometers northeast of Seoul, two days before the province gains its new status under a law enacted last June.

Under the new law, Gangwon Province will gain autonomy over policy decisions and the ability to ease regulations set by the central government in the forestry, environment, agriculture and defense sectors.

Gangwon is the third region to win the status after Jeju and Sejong.

"Gangwon Province has until now been tied down by unnecessary multilayered regulations due to reasons of national security and the environment," Yoon said during the ceremony attended by some 1,600 people, including Gangwon Gov. Kim Jin-tae and lawmakers with constituencies in the province.

"Now the special self-governing province will vitalize the cutting-edge and tourism industries by removing the obstacles to development by itself," he said.

Yoon promised the central government's active support and massive assistance toward realizing Gangwon's vision for a "future industry global city," noting the city of Gangneung has been designated a candidate site for a national bio industrial complex and the designation of Taebaek as a special regulation-free zone for the production of hydrogen energy using forest biomass.

"Gangwon Province, with its splendid natural environment and abundant resources, will now develop dramatically based on cutting-edge science technologies," he said.



President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a congratulatory address at Kangwon National University in Chuncheon, 76 kilometers northeast of Seoul, during a ceremony marking Gangwon Province's new status as a special self-governing province, on June 9, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

