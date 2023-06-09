SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

(LEAD) S. Korea offers to return body of presumed N. Korean man found near western island

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Friday it plans to send back the body of a presumed North Korean man found near a western island in May.

The body was discovered in waters off Ganghwa Island in the Yellow Sea on May 19 and the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, seems to be a North Korean, given his belongings, according to the ministry.



------------

Yoon gov't unveils National Security Strategy highlighting N.K. threat

SEOUL -- The Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Wednesday unveiled a National Security Strategy highlighting the threat of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and outlining its objectives for the realization of a "global pivotal state."

The Office of National Security under the presidential office published the strategy in a booklet -- 107 pages in Korean and 150 pages in English -- to present the administration's policies for foreign affairs, unification and defense in the context of a rapidly changing security environment marked by North Korea's advancing nuclear capabilities, the intensifying strategic competition between the United States and China, and emerging security issues, such as supply chain anxieties and climate change.



------------

N.K. hacking group monitored ex-ministers' emails for months: police

SEOUL -- A North Korean hacking group has secretly monitored emails of former South Korean Cabinet minister-level officials for months over the past year and stolen their personal information, police said Wednesday.

The North's hacking organization identified as "Kimsuky" has been found to be behind a large amount of phishing emails sent to the South's officials in the fields of diplomacy and security last year, the National Police Agency (NPA) said.



------------

S. Korea voices regret over N. Korea's threat to forgo prior notice for future satellite launch

SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday expressed regret over the North's threat to forgo prior notice to an international maritime safety agency when launching its purported military spy satellite in the future.

Following a botched attempt to launch what the North claims to be a satellite-carrying rocket last week, the country condemned the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Sunday for adopting a resolution denouncing its rocket launch and hinted that it may not notify the organization for future launches.

(END)