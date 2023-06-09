Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea skips int'l weightlifting competition in Cuba despite registration
SEOUL-- North Korea has not sent its athletes to an international weightlifting competition being held in Cuba despite registering its weightlifters for the event, according to the weightlifting governing body Friday.
North Korea had registered 14 athletes for the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Grand Prix I being held from June 8-18 in Havana, sparking speculation over the North's return to the international sports arena following years of COVID-19-related border shutdowns.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea says it 'never recognizes' IMO resolution condemning its missile launches
SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday it "rejects and never recognizes" the latest resolution adopted by an international maritime safety agency denouncing the North's missile launches following its attempt to launch a spy satellite.
A spokesperson at the North's Maritime Administration denounced the resolution by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as "unfair and illegal" and demanded the agency reflect the North's stance in its official document, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korean youth group donates multiple rocket launchers to military
SEOUL -- A major North Korean youth organization has donated multiple rocket launchers to the country's military on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of its founding, state media reported Wednesday.
The Korean Children's Union (KCU) made the donations at a ceremony Tuesday in Pyongyang after taking part in a labor movement designed to help secure the weapons, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korean premier sends condolence message to India's prime minister over rail disaster
SEOUL -- North Korea's Premier Kim Tok-hun has sent a message of condolence to India's prime minister over last week's deadly train crash in the country, state media reported Wednesday.
Three trains collided in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday, killing at least 288 people, according to foreign media reports.
(END)
