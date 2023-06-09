Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 June 09, 2023

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

June 5 -- S. Korea voices regret over N. Korea's threat to forgo prior notice for future satellite launch

7 -- N. Korean premier sends condolence message to India's prime minister over rail disaster

N. Korean youth group donates multiple rocket launchers to military

N.K. hacking group monitored ex-ministers' emails for months: police

8 -- N. Korea says it 'never recognizes' IMO resolution condemning its missile launches

9 -- N. Korea skips int'l weightlifting competition in Cuba despite registration

S. Korea offers to return body of presumed N. Korean man found near western island
