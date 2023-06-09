Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 5 -- S. Korea voices regret over N. Korea's threat to forgo prior notice for future satellite launch
7 -- N. Korean premier sends condolence message to India's prime minister over rail disaster
N. Korean youth group donates multiple rocket launchers to military
N.K. hacking group monitored ex-ministers' emails for months: police
8 -- N. Korea says it 'never recognizes' IMO resolution condemning its missile launches
9 -- N. Korea skips int'l weightlifting competition in Cuba despite registration
S. Korea offers to return body of presumed N. Korean man found near western island
(LEAD) 4 Chinese, 4 Russian military planes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: S. Korean military
S. Korean military continues operation to salvage N. Korean rocket debris
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
(LEAD) 14 injured as escalator reverses at Sunae Station in Bundang
(Yonhap Interview) UNSC virtually 'paralyzed' in dealing with N.K. provocations; S. Korea to urge China, Russia to play constructive role: FM
Chinese ambassador warns against betting against China
(LEAD) S. Korea fall to Italy in FIFA U-20 World Cup semifinals