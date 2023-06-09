SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HL MANDO 47,250 UP 150

emart 82,100 DN 100

SD Biosensor 15,850 DN 60

Netmarble 55,900 DN 1,100

BNK Financial Group 7,010 UP 70

CHONGKUNDANG 87,800 DN 600

HANJINKAL 47,450 DN 1,050

KOLMAR KOREA 41,600 UP 350

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 UP 16,000

JB Financial Group 8,990 UP 220

TKG Huchems 22,900 DN 100

PIAM 33,700 DN 450

HanmiPharm 320,000 DN 2,000

HD HYUNDAI 60,100 DN 100

Meritz Financial 44,650 DN 1,750

COSMAX 87,700 UP 400

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,000 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 UP50

DGB Financial Group 7,240 UP 20

KRAFTON 199,700 UP 7,200

DoubleUGames 43,700 DN 250

Doosan Bobcat 62,000 UP 1,600

HyundaiMipoDock 80,700 UP 100

S-Oil 75,200 DN 300

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,900 DN 5,200

LG Innotek 311,000 UP 8,000

HMM 19,730 UP 120

HYUNDAI WIA 60,900 UP 1,200

IS DONGSEO 38,550 0

KumhoPetrochem 132,300 DN 400

SKC 110,300 UP 2,100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,560 UP 100

KT 30,200 DN 200

SamsungEng 28,650 UP 50

LOTTE TOUR 11,800 DN 70

DONGSUH 20,400 0

SAMSUNG C&T 110,200 DN 500

SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 250

KT&G 83,100 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 18,730 UP 170

