KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HL MANDO 47,250 UP 150
emart 82,100 DN 100
SD Biosensor 15,850 DN 60
Netmarble 55,900 DN 1,100
BNK Financial Group 7,010 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 87,800 DN 600
HANJINKAL 47,450 DN 1,050
KOLMAR KOREA 41,600 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 UP 16,000
JB Financial Group 8,990 UP 220
TKG Huchems 22,900 DN 100
PIAM 33,700 DN 450
HanmiPharm 320,000 DN 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 DN 100
Meritz Financial 44,650 DN 1,750
COSMAX 87,700 UP 400
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY357 50 UP50
DGB Financial Group 7,240 UP 20
KRAFTON 199,700 UP 7,200
DoubleUGames 43,700 DN 250
Doosan Bobcat 62,000 UP 1,600
HyundaiMipoDock 80,700 UP 100
S-Oil 75,200 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 172,900 DN 5,200
LG Innotek 311,000 UP 8,000
HMM 19,730 UP 120
HYUNDAI WIA 60,900 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 38,550 0
KumhoPetrochem 132,300 DN 400
SKC 110,300 UP 2,100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,560 UP 100
KT 30,200 DN 200
SamsungEng 28,650 UP 50
LOTTE TOUR 11,800 DN 70
DONGSUH 20,400 0
SAMSUNG C&T 110,200 DN 500
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 250
KT&G 83,100 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 18,730 UP 170
