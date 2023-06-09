LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,500 UP 200

LG Uplus 11,250 DN 50

PanOcean 5,250 DN 60

Doosan Enerbility 18,970 UP 1,060

Doosanfc 30,400 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18410 DN50

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,000 DN 400

SamsungSecu 37,100 UP 100

KG DONGBU STL 9,360 UP 10

KEPCO 19,080 DN 230

SKTelecom 49,150 DN 350

HyundaiElev 41,900 DN 450

SAMSUNG SDS 126,600 UP 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,765 UP 25

KOREA AEROSPACE 52,900 DN 1,300

TaekwangInd 661,000 0

AmoreG 30,250 UP 800

HyundaiMtr 197,100 UP 400

SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 DN 20

Daewoong 14,880 DN 40

SamyangFood 120,100 DN 900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 36,750 DN 1,950

CJ CheilJedang 321,500 DN 2,500

DB INSURANCE 78,900 DN 1,100

SamsungElec 72,000 UP 1,100

COSMOCHEM 57,700 UP 1,200

POSCO Holdings 394,000 UP 6,000

LotteChilsung 139,500 DN 1,400

NHIS 9,810 UP 60

SLCORP 35,300 UP 750

Yuhan 60,400 DN 700

GS E&C 21,400 UP 100

KPIC 145,800 DN 3,700

LS 86,500 DN 1,600

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 90 0 DN2400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 735,000 UP 6,000

GC Corp 123,200 DN 600

CJ LOGISTICS 81,400 DN 1,600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,260 DN 240

DOOSAN 104,700 0

(MORE)