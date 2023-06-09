Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:42 June 09, 2023

LOTTE WELLFOOD 110,500 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,250 DN 50
PanOcean 5,250 DN 60
Doosan Enerbility 18,970 UP 1,060
Doosanfc 30,400 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18410 DN50
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,000 DN 400
SamsungSecu 37,100 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 9,360 UP 10
KEPCO 19,080 DN 230
SKTelecom 49,150 DN 350
HyundaiElev 41,900 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDS 126,600 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,765 UP 25
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,900 DN 1,300
TaekwangInd 661,000 0
AmoreG 30,250 UP 800
HyundaiMtr 197,100 UP 400
SSANGYONGCNE 5,810 DN 20
Daewoong 14,880 DN 40
SamyangFood 120,100 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 36,750 DN 1,950
CJ CheilJedang 321,500 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 78,900 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 72,000 UP 1,100
COSMOCHEM 57,700 UP 1,200
POSCO Holdings 394,000 UP 6,000
LotteChilsung 139,500 DN 1,400
NHIS 9,810 UP 60
SLCORP 35,300 UP 750
Yuhan 60,400 DN 700
GS E&C 21,400 UP 100
KPIC 145,800 DN 3,700
LS 86,500 DN 1,600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES124 90 0 DN2400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 735,000 UP 6,000
GC Corp 123,200 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 81,400 DN 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,260 DN 240
DOOSAN 104,700 0
(MORE)

