KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KIA CORP. 82,900 UP 1,500
DL 47,750 UP 650
HITEJINRO 22,700 UP 300
KCC 214,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 73,900 UP 700
ORION Holdings 15,880 UP 310
Hanmi Science 36,700 UP 50
SamsungHvyInd 6,470 DN 100
MS IND 23,350 UP 1,850
OCI Holdings 104,500 UP 8,400
SamsungElecMech 147,200 UP 1,300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,900 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 235,000 DN 7,000
Kogas 26,450 DN 200
KorZinc 496,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 71,900 UP 1,200
HtlShilla 76,900 UP 600
HDKSOE 103,700 DN 1,300
Hanssem 44,500 DN 100
F&F 131,300 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,300 DN 400
GS 39,400 UP 400
LIG Nex1 82,000 UP 1,700
Fila Holdings 38,500 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,900 UP 2,900
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 UP 700
SKSQUARE 46,400 UP 1,100
DL E&C 37,200 DN 100
kakaopay 55,000 DN 600
K Car 14,240 UP 910
LG Energy Solution 609,000 UP 18,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,380 UP 40
SK ie technology 98,300 UP 3,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,750 DN 50
HyundaiEng&Const 39,300 UP 50
SKCHEM 75,200 UP 300
ORION 125,100 DN 100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 DN 150
BGF Retail 186,100 UP 2,600
HDC-OP 12,530 DN 170
