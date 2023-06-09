HYOSUNG TNC 389,000 DN 4,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 472,500 DN 3,500

HANILCMT 13,250 DN 100

SKBS 80,100 0

WooriFinancialGroup 12,180 UP 170

KakaoBank 25,850 DN 150

HYBE 280,500 UP 12,500

LX INT 33,100 DN 300

SK hynix 115,400 UP 5,700

Youngpoong 559,000 DN 3,000

Hanwha 30,850 DN 50

DB HiTek 63,500 UP 1,600

CJ 84,700 DN 1,000

TaihanElecWire 15,250 UP 290

SKNetworks 4,870 DN 45

Daesang 18,910 DN 290

DongkukStlMill 11,400 0

Kumyang 54,800 DN 2,200

Hyundai M&F INS 32,650 DN 600

KAL 22,500 UP 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 64,600 DN 800

POSCO FUTURE M 386,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,900 DN 100

Shinsegae 195,200 UP 300

LG Corp. 90,400 DN 300

Boryung 8,780 DN 180

GCH Corp 15,600 UP 50

Nongshim 446,500 DN 5,500

LOTTE 28,900 UP 200

SGBC 48,800 DN 950

Hyosung 66,600 DN 500

GS Retail 24,400 UP 50

Ottogi 452,500 DN 4,000

S-1 54,200 UP 100

Hanchem 231,500 DN 3,000

DWS 41,250 UP 1,050

ZINUS 29,400 DN 900

Mobis 222,500 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,100 DN 1,100

Hanon Systems 9,360 UP 30

(MORE)