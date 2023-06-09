Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:43 June 09, 2023

SK 173,100 UP 2,400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp610 00 UP1800
ShinpoongPharm 17,170 UP 220
Asiana Airlines 12,580 UP 30
COWAY 48,200 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,200 UP 500
Handsome 24,350 DN 300
IBK 10,360 UP 40
LG Display 16,200 DN 80
DSME 29,000 DN 150
NAVER 200,500 0
NCsoft 315,000 UP 4,000
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,350 UP 130
Kakao 56,400 DN 100
KIWOOM 96,000 UP 400
DWEC 4,365 DN 20
Kangwonland 18,180 DN 40
ShinhanGroup 35,700 UP 400
KEPCO E&C 73,300 UP 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,000 DN 650
KEPCO KPS 35,850 UP 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,400 DN 1,400
LG H&H 540,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,150 DN 200
LGCHEM 752,000 UP 15,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,900 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 126,200 DN 500
Celltrion 169,000 UP 800
KIH 56,200 UP 700
KOLON IND 44,550 DN 500
KBFinancialGroup 49,450 UP 1,000
AMOREPACIFIC 107,200 UP 2,100
Hansae 16,280 DN 130
HANWHA LIFE 2,660 UP 20
FOOSUNG 13,980 UP 100
Youngone Corp 51,400 UP 1,750
SK Innovation 200,500 UP 2,400
CSWIND 83,000 DN 500
GKL 18,380 UP 40
POONGSAN 41,500 0
(END)

