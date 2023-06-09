SCM Lifescience to raise 30.9 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- SCM Lifescience Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 30.9 billion won(US$23.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 4.8 million common shares at a price of 6,580 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

