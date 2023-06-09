Ruling party slams China ambassador's remarks as 'serious diplomatic discourtesy'

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) slammed Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming on Friday after the envoy unleashed remarks criticizing South Korea for getting closer to the United States, saying the remarks constitute a "serious diplomatic discourtesy."

Xing made the remarks during a dinner meeting at his residence with Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, saying it is a wrong bet to believe that China will lose in the rivalry with the United States.

"I can say definitely that those betting on China's defeat will certainly regret it later," Xing said.

The remark was an apparent swipe at the government of President Yoon Suk Yeol that has been seeking to bring South Korea closer to the U.S. and Japan in a departure from the previous Moon Jae-in administration that had put a greater emphasis on China.

"Ambassador Xing and Chairman Lee were jointly blaming our government," said Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, leader of the PPP, during a party meeting. He further stated that the envoy's comments amounted to a "clear interference in domestic affairs and a serious diplomatic discourtesy."



Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during a party meeting on June 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

During the meeting, Xing warned against making misjudgments about Beijing-Washington relations, emphasizing that China-South Korea relations faced numerous difficulties due to external factors.

"Ambassador Xing's remarks bordered on a threat," remarked Rep. Kang Min-kuk, a senior spokesperson for the PPP, adding that he had shown disrespect for diplomatic norms by instructing Seoul on matters of national security.

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun said Xing appeared to regard South Korea as a vassal state of China.

"It appeared as if China still considers itself the center of the world and regards South Korea as a vassal state in tributary relations," he said in a Facebook post. "The Republic of Korea is a sovereign independent country."

Lee, who has been critical of President Yoon's prioritization of the U.S. alliance at the expense of other relationships, said that he had engaged in extensive discussions with Xing.

"I have already had sufficient discussions regarding the economy and security," Lee told reporters at the National Assembly on Friday.

Xing and Lee also addressed other pending issues, including South Korea's trade deficit with China and public concerns over Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Both sides agreed that the two countries should collaborate to prevent Japan from releasing the contaminated water into the ocean.

"As China and Korea are Japan's neighbors, we have to do our best to prevent Japan from discharging radioactive water in order to save our people's lives and security, and the world's marine life," Xing said.

Xing further intensified his criticism of the release plan, saying Japan is using the Pacific Ocean as its sewer for economic gain.



Lee Jae-myung (L), leader of the country's main opposition Democratic Party, shakes hands with China's Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming at the latter's residence in central Seoul on June 8, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

