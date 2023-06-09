Bgfecomaterials to raise 75.6 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Bgfecomaterials Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 75.6 billion won(US$58.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 13.5 million common shares at a price of 5,600 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

