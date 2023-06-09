S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 9, 2023
All News 16:39 June 09, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.503 3.531 -2.8
2-year TB 3.590 3.636 -4.6
3-year TB 3.506 3.543 -3.7
10-year TB 3.613 3.632 -1.9
2-year MSB 3.573 3.609 -3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.309 4.344 -3.5
91-day CD None None None
