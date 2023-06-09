Yoon renews pledge to support defense industry exports at maritime exhibition

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated the government's commitment to providing support for arms industry exports at a defense exhibition in Busan on Friday, officials said, vowing to put himself at the center of such efforts.

Yoon made the remarks in a speech read out by Lim Jong-deuk, second deputy national security adviser, at the biennial International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Navy.

"The government will expand cooperation with various friendly countries to improve trust in South Korea's defense industry," he was quoted as saying in the speech. "Starting from the president becoming the 'No. 1 salesperson,' we will make efforts to promote the exports of local defense companies."

"For export destinations, we will offer the expertise of weapons systems operation, such as maintenance, education and training, follow-up logistics support and financial support, as a package," he added.

He also pointed out that the country's record defense exports of US$17.3 billion last year indicates the competitiveness of local weapons systems.

Seoul has been cranking up efforts to boost arms exports after signing major deals last year to supply various weapons systems to Poland, including FA-50 light attack aircraft, K-9 self-propelled howitzers and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.

Last November, the government unveiled its goal to become the world's fourth-largest defense exporter by 2027. South Korea's defense minister has vowed to work with defense firms to achieve $20 billion in arms exports this year.

The three-day exhibition, co-organized by South Korea's Navy, drew to a close on Friday, after showcasing advanced maritime weapons systems and equipment and bringing together over 110 foreign delegates from 26 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Britain.



A model of an unmanned surface vehicle is displayed at Hanwha Systems' booth at the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

